Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Research analysts at Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $279.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.97. Synopsys has a one year low of $189.63 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

