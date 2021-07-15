Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO Sells $58,449.73 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

