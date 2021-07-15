Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO Sells $58,449.73 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.00.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.
