Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $170.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synaptics traded as high as $159.81 and last traded at $158.84, with a volume of 1301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.18.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Synaptics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.