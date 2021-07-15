SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post earnings of $6.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $580.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $569.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $212.49 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

