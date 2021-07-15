Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stake Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 197.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $59.28 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.