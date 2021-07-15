Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report sales of $545.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.55 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $374.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.89. 1,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.92.

In other Surgery Partners news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

