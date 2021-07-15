Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Surgery Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,335. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

