Summit Redstone Begins Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.38.

PATH stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.78. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,040,866 shares of company stock valued at $282,720,204 over the last quarter.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

