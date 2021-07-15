Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMLP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $274.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

