Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.30 Million

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce sales of $646.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $617.50 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $575.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

