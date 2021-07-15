Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 966.7% in June

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of SUOPY stock remained flat at $$49.87 during trading on Thursday. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.43. Sumco has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $52.09.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.64 million during the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.