Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $261.36 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $184.58 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.92. The company has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

