StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the June 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,023,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SFOR remained flat at $$0.05 on Thursday. 5,096,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,255,438. StrikeForce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06.

Get StrikeForce Technologies alerts:

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.