Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

STRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $36,755,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $279,399,000 after buying an additional 263,245 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Strategic Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

