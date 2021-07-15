STRAKS (STAK) Market Cap Tops $41,807.94

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. STRAKS has a market cap of $41,807.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,291.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.19 or 0.06043808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.46 or 0.01426795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00392285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00136881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.72 or 0.00612703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00403737 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.54 or 0.00314897 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

