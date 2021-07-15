Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 824% compared to the typical volume of 237 call options.

Shares of VITL opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $745.35 million and a P/E ratio of 71.73. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $358,558.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,673.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 555,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,381,341 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,951 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at $12,845,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,244.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,730,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VITL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.