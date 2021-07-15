Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 824% compared to the typical volume of 237 call options.
Shares of VITL opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $745.35 million and a P/E ratio of 71.73. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $43.30.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,951 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at $12,845,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,244.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,730,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on VITL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
