Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Covanta (NYSE:CVA) to Hold

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NYSE CVA opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 498.87 and a beta of 1.39.
Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Covanta
Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.
