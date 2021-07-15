Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Covanta (NYSE:CVA) to Hold

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NYSE CVA opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 498.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after buying an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $93,980,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 191.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Covanta by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,921,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 177,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.