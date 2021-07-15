Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,480 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,480 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of National Health Investors worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $67.03 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

