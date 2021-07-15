Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,156 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

