Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INKM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the period.

INKM opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.80. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41.

