Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.54 million, a PE ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.57.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

