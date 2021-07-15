Stifel Financial Corp Buys 449 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.21. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

