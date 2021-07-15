Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,182 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises 3.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $25,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.77. 174,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,339. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

