Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Investar were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Investar by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.74. 105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.76. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

