Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,811 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp makes up approximately 1.9% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Ameris Bancorp worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,711. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

