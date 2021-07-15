Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,396,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Stewart Information Services worth $72,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

STC opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.