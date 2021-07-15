Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $8,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

