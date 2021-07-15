Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,957 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 98.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in F.N.B. by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 383,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $4,265,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

