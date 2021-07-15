Stephens Inc. AR Has $374,000 Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

