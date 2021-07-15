Stephens Inc. AR Has $303,000 Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Maximus were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Maximus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 250.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

