Step Finance Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $730,000.83 and $229,568.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00115706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00147861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,640.71 or 0.99999722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.86 or 0.01010905 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

