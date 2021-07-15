Stella Roy Sells 175,090 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 175,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,338,966.30. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Switch alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $3,334,886.10.

Shares of SWCH opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.