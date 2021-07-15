State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 40,141 shares.The stock last traded at $50.15 and had previously closed at $50.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in State Auto Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

