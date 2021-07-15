S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $30.82 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.61.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,827,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,231,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,145,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

