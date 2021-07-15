SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,555.50 ($20.32). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,555.50 ($20.32), with a volume of 1,597,376 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,580.71 ($20.65).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,527.09. The company has a market capitalization of £15.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08). Also, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of SSE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

