Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will announce sales of $43.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $31.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $175.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.26 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $222.87 million, with estimates ranging from $218.18 million to $229.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $82.84. 10,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $95.75.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,291 shares of company stock worth $18,128,660 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sprout Social by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

