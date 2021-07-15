SPINDLE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $146.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $251,238.49 and $146.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,548.31 or 0.99948313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00034080 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.96 or 0.01292459 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00351019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00373075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004924 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009120 BTC.

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

