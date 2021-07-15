Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEPJF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SEPJF traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.97. 412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.87. Spectris has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

