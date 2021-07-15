Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 289.1% from the June 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SPVNF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 426,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,485. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Spectra7 Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

