Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 716,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 730,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

