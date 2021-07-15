Sonoco Products Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 423 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 746% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

