Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.42.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

