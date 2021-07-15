Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

