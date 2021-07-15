Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

