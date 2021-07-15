Soapstone Management L.P. Sells 32,291 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Soapstone Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,291 shares during the quarter. Four Corners Property Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Soapstone Management L.P. owned 0.38% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 630,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 98,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 371,463 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.56. 784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

