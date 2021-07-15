SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $75,915.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $75,915.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $5.50 or 0.00017307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00114373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00149494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,715.83 or 0.99783152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.08 or 0.00988152 BTC.

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,553 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

