Snap (SNAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $62.47 on Thursday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $708,775.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,265,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,892,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,296,159 shares of company stock valued at $263,603,723.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

