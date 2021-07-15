Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,641 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up approximately 3.6% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Snap by 1,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 477,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after acquiring an additional 437,318 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 375,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,330,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of -97.61 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,296,159 shares of company stock valued at $263,603,723.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

