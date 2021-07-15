SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.54. 389 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

