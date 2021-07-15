SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Position Increased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SLR Senior Investment were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the first quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in SLR Senior Investment by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.49 on Thursday. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

